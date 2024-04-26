A leisurely drive into Sunderland’s past is on the cards.
They span a period from 2007 to 2021 and include a pub, storm scene, charity bike ride and a post office in the spotlight.
There’s faces galore to recognise. Have a look.
1. Many memories from Mere Knolls Road
A gallery of photos spanning 14 years of Mere Knolls Road. Over to you to share memories of them.
2. A summer's day at the local
Taking a look outside The Cliff pub in Mere Knolls Road back in June 2007.
3. Post from the past
Paul Mitchell outside the Mere Knolls post office in a view from July 2008.
4. Having their say in 2008
A Sunderland resident who was pictured in Mere Knolls Road in July 2008.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.