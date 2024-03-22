Nine great pictures of Fulwell's Station Road from 2003 to 2021, capturing life in the busy Sunderland street

Gym scenes and shops galore

By Chris Cordner
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 16:16 GMT

Join us on a retro journey to Station Road in Fulwell.

We have 9 Sunderland Echo archive views of the street spanning from 2003 to 2021.

Take a look at shop openings, gym scenes, and the day Storm Arwen brought damage to the street.

And then, get in touch to tell us which street we should feature in our nostalgia section next.

9 Station Road views to take you back through the years.

1. Scenes from Station Road

9 Station Road views to take you back through the years.

Janice McBeth was pictured at BKS in this photo from March 2003.

2. Back in time at BKS

Jim Mulheron was in training for a world record attempt in 2004. He was raising money for childrens charities and did his training at Marine House gym.

3. Jim's superb efforts

Dare was the new hair salon which opened in Station Road in 2005. Here is owner Tina Stoker, right, with her staff.

4. Dare to share

