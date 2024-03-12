Nine pictures of The Fort pub in Sunderland from over the years

Scenes spanning decades of the Monkwearmouth favourite

By Chris Cordner
Published 12th Mar 2024, 13:54 GMT

Cheers to another set of super photos from a Sunderland pub's past.

This time it's The Fort which gets our retro focus and we have 9 photos of the Monkwearmouth local.

Take a look at the pub from 2003 to 2017 courtesy of the Echo archives, as well as a great scene from the 1960s which comes from an avid historian.

Enjoy the trip back in time.

1. Photos from The Fort

Back in time for this undated photo from Sunderland Antiquarian Society member Ron Lawson.

2. Through the decades

A night-time view as we look back to March 2003.

3. Lit up in 2003

Manageress Amanda Jones and proprietor Peter Graham were pictured in the pub in August 2005 as they celebrated the Fort's new red and white look.

4. Retro in red and white

