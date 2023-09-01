Get ready for Babet, Gerrit and Minnie

Be prepared for Agnes, Debi, Elin and Gerrit.

Because they're the names of any storms that the UK will get in 2023/2024.

And let's face it, we have faced plenty over the years such as Ali, Arwen, Barra, Doris, Frank and Eunice.

If it's a particularly bad year, you might get to see all of Agnes, Babet, Ciaran, Debi, Elin, and Fergus.

Perhaps even Gerrit, Henk, Isha, Jocelyn, Kathleen, Lilian, Minnie, Nicholas.

There's a chance of Olga, Piet, Regina, Stuart, Tamiko, Vincent and Walid.

In the meantime, reflect on these Sunderland Echo scenes from the past.

Back to Arwen, Barra and Doris You coped with this lot in years gone by.

Clearing up after Storm Frank Workmen clearing a fallen tree in Lord Byrons Walk, Seaham, in 2015.

Doris hits hard in 2017 Shoppers battled against the wind and rain in Sunderland as Storm Doris made her presence felt.