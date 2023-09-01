9 blustery Sunderland memories as this year's storm names are revealed
Get ready for Babet, Gerrit and Minnie
Be prepared for Agnes, Debi, Elin and Gerrit.
Because they're the names of any storms that the UK will get in 2023/2024.
And let's face it, we have faced plenty over the years such as Ali, Arwen, Barra, Doris, Frank and Eunice.
If it's a particularly bad year, you might get to see all of Agnes, Babet, Ciaran, Debi, Elin, and Fergus.
Perhaps even Gerrit, Henk, Isha, Jocelyn, Kathleen, Lilian, Minnie, Nicholas.
There's a chance of Olga, Piet, Regina, Stuart, Tamiko, Vincent and Walid.
In the meantime, reflect on these Sunderland Echo scenes from the past.