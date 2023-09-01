News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

9 blustery Sunderland memories as this year's storm names are revealed

Get ready for Babet, Gerrit and Minnie

By Chris Cordner
Published 1st Sep 2023, 13:09 BST

Be prepared for Agnes, Debi, Elin and Gerrit.

Because they're the names of any storms that the UK will get in 2023/2024.

And let's face it, we have faced plenty over the years such as Ali, Arwen, Barra, Doris, Frank and Eunice.

If it's a particularly bad year, you might get to see all of Agnes, Babet, Ciaran, Debi, Elin, and Fergus.

Perhaps even Gerrit, Henk, Isha, Jocelyn, Kathleen, Lilian, Minnie, Nicholas.

There's a chance of Olga, Piet, Regina, Stuart, Tamiko, Vincent and Walid.

In the meantime, reflect on these Sunderland Echo scenes from the past.

You coped with this lot in years gone by.

1. Back to Arwen, Barra and Doris

You coped with this lot in years gone by.

Photo Sales
Workmen clearing a fallen tree in Lord Byrons Walk, Seaham, in 2015.

2. Clearing up after Storm Frank

Workmen clearing a fallen tree in Lord Byrons Walk, Seaham, in 2015.

Photo Sales
Shoppers battled against the wind and rain in Sunderland as Storm Doris made her presence felt.

3. Doris hits hard in 2017

Shoppers battled against the wind and rain in Sunderland as Storm Doris made her presence felt.

Photo Sales
Angry seas on the coast as Storm Doris takes hold in 2017.

4. Doris lashes the coast

Angry seas on the coast as Storm Doris takes hold in 2017.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page