Storm Eunice in Sunderland: High winds bring down gable end in South Hylton

The gable end of Ford Lodge apartments in Vicarage Lane, South Hylton, collapsed on Friday, February 18 due to the storm’s strong gusts.

A spokesperson for Sunderland City Council said: “Building Control Officers attended the site on Friday and fenced off the dangerous structure. Managing Agents for the site will liaise with insurers to remedy the damaged building.”

Simon Walker, who lives nearby, captured the damage to the building on camera. His picture shows debris lying in the street, and emergency services at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gable end collapses in South Hylton due to high winds brought by Storm Eunice. Picture: Simon Walker.

While he was not at home at the time of the incident, he describes how his wife heard a “whoosh” before the brickwork came down into the street.

Simon told the Echo: “I returned home about 30 mins later and found police cars blocking off both ends of Vicarage Lane and the fire engine. As the gable end came down it hit the roof over the car park entrance.”

Part of the city’s Fawcett Street also remains closed due to damage at a nearby building.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.