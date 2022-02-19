Fawcett Street closure: Road remains closed after damage caused by Storm Eunice

The weather system brought strong gusts across the whole of the North East, with snow on higher ground, as Met Office forecasters issued a Yellow warning on Friday, February 18.

Storm Eunice caused damage to buildings, including the northern section of Fawcett Street in the city, as well as bringing disruption to road, rail, air and ferry services

The northern section of Fawcett Street will remain closed throughout the weekend, until at least Monday February 21.

The road was forced to close later on Friday after high winds brought by Storm Eunice caused damage to a nearby building.

In an update on Saturday (February 19), Sunderland City Council tweeted: “Due to storm damage to a building, the northern section of Fawcett Street between St Thomas Street and High Street West remains closed to all traffic.

"Due to the nature of the closure, access for emergency vehicles is not possible. The closure is likely to remain in place until at least Monday when the situation will be reassessed.”

A yellow weather warning was in place across the North East until 6pm on Friday, however the Met Office expects high winds to continue into the weekend.

The storm also caused concerned further down south, with London and much of the South West being placed under a rare red weather warning.

