STORM EUNICE LATEST: Tenant rehomed as part of A183 Chester Road still closed due to unsafe gable end

Safety precautions were put in place following the discovery of an unstable gable end on Chester Road at the end of Croft Avenue on Thursday.

A lane closure on the A183 Chester Road is in place with temporary signals in operation, meaning shuttle working for traffic in each direction.

Sunderland City Council said: “The eastbound lane of the A183 Chester Road at the end of Croft Avenue remains closed for public safety due to an unsafe gable end, while discussions continue between the City Council’s building control team, the property owner and their insurance company.

A partial road closure remains in place on Chester Road due to an unsafe gable end.

“The City Council understands the strategic importance of this busy route within the City’s road network and will ensure it is reopened as soon as it is safe to do so.

“The tenant of the property has been found alternative accommodation elsewhere.”

The latest news come as the city braced itself for the arrival of Storm Eunice this afternoon.

Forecasters are expecting heavy rain for most of the day with another weather warning in place for high winds.

Sunderland City Council said teams remain on standby ready to support communities ahead of the arrival of Storm Eunice.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place until 6pm on Friday, which could result in damage to homes and and fallen trees along with a chance of power cuts and disruption to public transport and mobile phone coverage as well as possible sleet and snow in some areas.

The council said called out to deal with five reports of storm damage on Wednesday and overnight into Thursday. Four were because of fallen trees and a fifth to a collapsed wall in Hendon.

