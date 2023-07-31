News you can trust since 1873
11 extreme weather scenes from Sunderland and County Durham's past

We shivered, sweltered and battened down the hatches during these 11 weather extremes

By Chris Cordner
Published 31st Jul 2023, 10:24 BST

Green and pleasant land - well sometimes.

But often, we are slapping on the sun cream, putting on snow boots, digging out the brolly or wading through pools of flood water.

United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres said the world had reached an era of global boiling, not just global warming.

Is he right? Or are these Wearside weather scenes part of the natural cycle?

Have a look at 11 Echo archive memories including Storm Arwen in 2021, the baking summer of 1983 which melted street signs and blizzards in High Street West in 2013.

Blizzards, heatwaves, storms, floods. We get it all but which of these do you remember.

Jean Roberts and Heather Tucknutt enjoy the heatwave in Mowbray Park in June 2018.

Storm surges at Seaburn in December 2013. A combination of high spring tides, low pressure and strong winds, hit Wearside in December that year.

A blizzard in High Street West in January 2013.

