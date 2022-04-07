Gentoo gives latest update on repair work to thousands of properties that were damaged by Storm Arwen and Storm Malik

Following Storm Malik at the end of January, Gentoo received a record number of calls to report damage caused by the bad weather, adding to the work that was still outstanding from Storm Arwen at the end of November last year.

Gentoo apologised to tenants for the delays in getting repair work done and has now revealed that more than 3,400 roof repairs have been carried out since November 2021.

However despite the huge number of repairs carried out already, there are still around 1,800 properties across Sunderland that are still needing work done to them.

Gentoo have provided an update on repair work to properties that were damaged by Storm Arwen and Storm Malik.

James Haste, Director of Property Maintenance at Gentoo, once again apologised to tenants who are still waiting for repair work following the bad weather.

He said: “The storms caused significant damage to a large number of Gentoo properties across the city.

“I’m pleased to say we have completed 3,430 roof repairs since November 2021, however we still have around 1,800 outstanding.

“We are working through the roofing and other storm related repairs as quickly and as safely as we can, however a shortage of materials and contractors has prevented us from carrying out the repairs as quickly as we would’ve liked.