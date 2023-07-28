New busking spots bring live music to Sunderland city centre

A new scheme is hitting the right notes with Sunderland shoppers.

Five new busking spots have been created across Sunderland city centre in a partnership between the city council and Sunderland BID

A network of busking spots has been created to bring live music to the streets of the city centre.

The five new spots are being introduced to enhance the atmosphere and vibrancy of the city, giving buskers a designated place to play music in some of the most popular locations around the centre.

Introduced by Sunderland City Council and Sunderland BID, the spots were set up to give musicians a space to perform as part of Make Music Day last month, which saw Sunderland celebrate all kinds of live music and performers, from R&B and rock to folk and pop.

The designated busking spots are marked by a painting on the ground in prominent locations. They can be found at:

Market Square

High Street West

Park Lane

Sunniside Gardens

Blandford Street

Coun John Price is Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Vibrant City: “Sunderland has produced some fantastic musical talent and these new busking spots will give the city’s musicians a chance to share their music with a huge audience at prime locations in the city centre," he said,

"This is really a summer of music in Sunderland, we have seen international stars Beyonce and P!nk performing in the city, festivals like Summer Streets and Sunlun Calling and we saw a fantastic response to Make Music Day last month. We hope that these designated busking spots will help to keep a vibrant and buzzing atmosphere on the streets of our city centre."

Bid chief executive Sharon Appleby added: "Live music is always a huge attraction in Sunderland, evident by the fantastic response we’ve had recently to both the Make Music Day and the entertainment programme which was part of the highly successful Food and Drink Festival.

"Events like SunLun Calling and Pride have also brought music into the city centre and we’re delighted to be able to continue to provide a platform for up and coming entertainers to showcase their talent."