Eight great pictures of the Vaux sports day in Sunderland in the 1980s

By Chris Cordner
Published 16th Jun 2021, 11:37 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 11:20 BST
A sports day which attracted huge crowds gets our retro attention today.

We are turning the clock back to the Vaux sports day with eight Sunderland Echo archive photos from the event in 1983 and 1987.

Look at the competitors as they get stuck in to the games in June 1987.

Four years earlier, more than 2,000 Vaux employees and their families converged on the Vaux sports field at Glenesk Road in Sunderland for the annual sports day.

They were joined by the Sunderland Echo photographer who captured some great images. Question is, were you pictured?

Take a look and then get in touch with your memories of a great day for all the family.

The 1983 skipping race looks like it was great fun. Do you recognise any of the competitors?

1. They all did so well

The 1983 skipping race looks like it was great fun. Do you recognise any of the competitors? Photo: Sunderland Echo

It's a close-run race on the obstacle course in 1983. Remember this?

2. Netting some great memories

It's a close-run race on the obstacle course in 1983. Remember this? Photo: Sunderland Echo

One of the races at the 1987 Vaux sports day. Can you tell us more about it?

3. Teamwork in 1987

One of the races at the 1987 Vaux sports day. Can you tell us more about it? Photo: SE

Tackling an obstacle course in 1987. Does this bring back great memories?

4. Quite a challenge

Tackling an obstacle course in 1987. Does this bring back great memories? Photo: SE

