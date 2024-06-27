Top things that the UK loved about the 80s: But do they match your memories
The parts of the decade that you loved the most have been listed in a new survey.
Cola bottles anyone?
According to the research, which was commissioned to mark the release of the new Beverly Hills Cop film - Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F on Netflix, you loved;
Woolworths pick n mix, just like in this retro Echo photo from 2008. Thirty nine per cent of the public surveyed missed it the most.
Back then, it was 69 pence per 100g - ideal if you loved a Woolies mix-up.
Bowie’s the music maestro
Next in the survey - with 34 per cent of the vote - was David Bowie, the superstar who once graced Roker Park with his presence in a June 1987 concert.
He was on Wearside as part of his Glass Spider tour. Tell us if you were there.
George Michael, VHS tapes, Walkman cassette players all made the top five.
Wondering what would make the top 10 on Wearside
Nintendo, Boy George and Rubik’s Cube were also a hit.
It’s not all roses though for the 1980s, almost half (44 percent) of those that grew up in the decade admit they cringe when they look back at photos of themselves.
While 60 percent feel sad that modern Brits will never understand only having four TV channels, and half (53 percent) feel sadness that young Brits will never go to the video shop to rent a film.
But we want to know what your top ten 80s memories would be on Wearside.
Email [email protected] with your best 80s recollections.
