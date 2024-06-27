Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 1980s: An era of leg warmers, Rubik’s Cube and pick n’ mix.

The parts of the decade that you loved the most have been listed in a new survey.

Cola bottles anyone?

According to the research, which was commissioned to mark the release of the new Beverly Hills Cop film - Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F on Netflix , you loved;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woolworths pick n mix, just like in this retro Echo photo from 2008. Thirty nine per cent of the public surveyed missed it the most.

Pick n mix choices at Woolworths in 2008. | se

Back then, it was 69 pence per 100g - ideal if you loved a Woolies mix-up.

Bowie’s the music maestro

Next in the survey - with 34 per cent of the vote - was David Bowie, the superstar who once graced Roker Park with his presence in a June 1987 concert.

David Bowie on stage at Roker Park. | se

He was on Wearside as part of his Glass Spider tour. Tell us if you were there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Michael, VHS tapes, Walkman cassette players all made the top five.

Wondering what would make the top 10 on Wearside

Nintendo, Boy George and Rubik’s Cube were also a hit.

Pupils from St Mary's RC Primary School who had a go at Rubik's Cube in 2005. Here are Isabelle Jackson, Rebecca Smith and Thomas Harrison. | se

It’s not all roses though for the 1980s, almost half (44 percent) of those that grew up in the decade admit they cringe when they look back at photos of themselves.

While 60 percent feel sad that modern Brits will never understand only having four TV channels, and half (53 percent) feel sadness that young Brits will never go to the video shop to rent a film.

But we want to know what your top ten 80s memories would be on Wearside.