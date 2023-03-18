News you can trust since 1873
Those were the days at Chambers
15 pictures which remind us what an AMAZING night out Chambers was in Sunderland

Was it Sunderland’s best night out ever?

By Ross Robertson
Published 28th Feb 2019, 14:03 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 11:39 GMT

Chambers opened in the Grade II-listed Hutchinson’s Building in High Street West in 1987, and defined nightlife in Sunderland for a whole generation of Wearsiders.

It was the first Sunderland club to see a live broadcast from Kiss FM, and also played host to DJs Judge Jules, Danny Rampling, and Farley Jackmaster Funk among others.

The club closed in 2002, leaving behind fond memories – which we are taking a delve into here.

Any requests?

1. In the DJ booth

Any requests? Photo: Sunderland Echo

Picture from the heady days of 1992

2. You look good on the dance floor

Picture from the heady days of 1992 Photo: Sunderland Echo

Some top camera poses there

3. Friends together

Some top camera poses there Photo: Sunderland Echo

Looking good, gang

4. Some top hairdos here

Looking good, gang Photo: Sunderland Echo

