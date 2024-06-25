Can you believe it. Sixteen years have passed since these students enjoyed their Thornhill School prom night.
The special 2008 event was held at the Stadium of Light and the Echo was there to take a string of great photos.
Here they are once more. See if you can spot someone you know.
