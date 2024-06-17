Seven great pictures from Sunderland's Baroque as we toast The Low Row pub's customers and staff in these photos from 2003 to 2008

By Chris Cordner
Published 17th Jun 2024, 13:22 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2024, 15:15 BST

Cheers! Here’s a Low Row favourite you might remember.

We are heading back in time to Baroque for a galley of great views from the Echo archives.

There’s a selection of staff and customers in photos from 2003 to 2008.

It’s another round of retro images for you to enjoy. And why not get in touch to tell us which pub should get the Memory Lane treatment next.

A wonderful chance to reflect on great days at Baroque.

1. Back in time at Baroque

A wonderful chance to reflect on great days at Baroque. | se

Tim Knight was the manager of Baroque when this Echo archive photo was taken in December 2003.

2. Tim takes the spotlight

Tim Knight was the manager of Baroque when this Echo archive photo was taken in December 2003. | se

Kelly Casey, Kyna Richardson and Vicky Addison were enjoying the Christmas season in 2003. They were spreading the Stay Soft Stay Safe 'don't drink and drive' message as well.

3. An important message

Kelly Casey, Kyna Richardson and Vicky Addison were enjoying the Christmas season in 2003. They were spreading the Stay Soft Stay Safe 'don't drink and drive' message as well. | se

Christmas revellers who were having fun in this festive view from December 2003.

4. It's Christmaaaas!

Christmas revellers who were having fun in this festive view from December 2003. | se

