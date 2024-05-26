Pictures show building of Sunderland's Thornhill School in 1964 - it went from all girls to mixed before work was finished

By Chris Cordner
Published 26th May 2024, 10:22 BST
A school with a fascinating start to its life - and it all unfolded 60 years ago

Sixty years have passed since a new Sunderland school was developed on farmland - and it had an interesting history before it even opened.

Thornhill Comprehensive School was built in 1964 and it was meant to be a replacement for the existing West Park Technical School for Girls.

It would serve more than 1,900 pupils

Thornhill School under construction on former farmland in 1964.Thornhill School under construction on former farmland in 1964.
Thornhill School under construction on former farmland in 1964.

It was built on a site which was once Thornhill Farm.

The cost of the new school’s construction was £750,000 and it was planned that 1,920 girls would be educated there.

Workers get on with the job of constructing the new Sunderland school in 1964.Workers get on with the job of constructing the new Sunderland school in 1964.
Workers get on with the job of constructing the new Sunderland school in 1964.

But a meeting of the Education Committee that same year has a different plan.

All change after the Education Committee meeting

It was decided that it should be a mixed school for the same number of pupils. 

These photos show the school as it took shape but we want to know if you were one of the first pupils when it opened.

