Pictures show building of Sunderland's Thornhill School in 1964 - it went from all girls to mixed before work was finished
Sixty years have passed since a new Sunderland school was developed on farmland - and it had an interesting history before it even opened.
Thornhill Comprehensive School was built in 1964 and it was meant to be a replacement for the existing West Park Technical School for Girls.
It would serve more than 1,900 pupils
It was built on a site which was once Thornhill Farm.
The cost of the new school’s construction was £750,000 and it was planned that 1,920 girls would be educated there.
But a meeting of the Education Committee that same year has a different plan.
All change after the Education Committee meeting
It was decided that it should be a mixed school for the same number of pupils.
These photos show the school as it took shape but we want to know if you were one of the first pupils when it opened.
