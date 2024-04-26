The golden age of the train in Sunderland, and the huge rail cutbacks of 1964

60 years ago today: A golden age captured on film
By Chris Cordner
Published 26th Apr 2024, 14:32 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2024, 14:56 BST
We’re paying tribute to the golden age of the train - and the huge changes which began 60 years ago this month.

A Sunderland Echo look at rail travel 60 years ago.A Sunderland Echo look at rail travel 60 years ago.
It was back in 1964 when the Minister of Transport for Rail Services sanctioned the withdrawal of passenger services.

The news which emerged 60 years ago today

This week 60 years ago, travellers were finding out about cutbacks on the line from Sunderland to Durham and on Bishop Auckland.

A tough day for Wearside rail passengers who faced these notices in local stations in April 1964.A tough day for Wearside rail passengers who faced these notices in local stations in April 1964.
It meant an end to scenes like these. Travellers getting off at South Hylton station on April 25, 1964.

Getting off at South Hylton station in April 1964.Getting off at South Hylton station in April 1964.
And this one from Fencehouses where the workers were taking in the daily haul of parcels.

Philip Barr of Red House and Richard Gillan from Hetton handle the parcels at Fencehouses station on April 25, 1964.Philip Barr of Red House and Richard Gillan from Hetton handle the parcels at Fencehouses station on April 25, 1964.
Cutbacks at Pallion, Hylton and Cox Green

The Echo caught all of this on camera, including signalman Terence O'Connor in his Penshaw signal box. 

Signalman Terence O'Connor from Boldon Colliery in his Penshaw signal box - 60 years ago today.Signalman Terence O'Connor from Boldon Colliery in his Penshaw signal box - 60 years ago today.
It’s a reminder of a time gone by, and so is this view of Fence Houses station with Lambton D Colliery behind it.

Fence Houses station with Lambton 'D' Colliery and the adjoining coke plant behind it.Fence Houses station with Lambton 'D' Colliery and the adjoining coke plant behind it.
Lines were cut as part of the restructuring of the railway system and the Sunderland area didn't escape the axe. Tell us about your memories of Wearside before the rail cuts of 1964 by emailing [email protected]

