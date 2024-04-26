The golden age of the train in Sunderland, and the huge rail cutbacks of 1964

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We’re paying tribute to the golden age of the train - and the huge changes which began 60 years ago this month.

A Sunderland Echo look at rail travel 60 years ago.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was back in 1964 when the Minister of Transport for Rail Services sanctioned the withdrawal of passenger services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Fans remember the night when 100,000 tried to get into Roker Park for Sunderland vs Manchester United in the 1964 FA Cup

The news which emerged 60 years ago today

This week 60 years ago, travellers were finding out about cutbacks on the line from Sunderland to Durham and on Bishop Auckland.

A tough day for Wearside rail passengers who faced these notices in local stations in April 1964.

It meant an end to scenes like these. Travellers getting off at South Hylton station on April 25, 1964.

Getting off at South Hylton station in April 1964.

And this one from Fencehouses where the workers were taking in the daily haul of parcels.

Philip Barr of Red House and Richard Gillan from Hetton handle the parcels at Fencehouses station on April 25, 1964.

Cutbacks at Pallion, Hylton and Cox Green

The Echo caught all of this on camera, including signalman Terence O'Connor in his Penshaw signal box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signalman Terence O'Connor from Boldon Colliery in his Penshaw signal box - 60 years ago today.

It’s a reminder of a time gone by, and so is this view of Fence Houses station with Lambton D Colliery behind it.