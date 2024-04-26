The golden age of the train in Sunderland, and the huge rail cutbacks of 1964
We’re paying tribute to the golden age of the train - and the huge changes which began 60 years ago this month.
It was back in 1964 when the Minister of Transport for Rail Services sanctioned the withdrawal of passenger services.
The news which emerged 60 years ago today
This week 60 years ago, travellers were finding out about cutbacks on the line from Sunderland to Durham and on Bishop Auckland.
It meant an end to scenes like these. Travellers getting off at South Hylton station on April 25, 1964.
And this one from Fencehouses where the workers were taking in the daily haul of parcels.
Cutbacks at Pallion, Hylton and Cox Green
The Echo caught all of this on camera, including signalman Terence O'Connor in his Penshaw signal box.
It’s a reminder of a time gone by, and so is this view of Fence Houses station with Lambton D Colliery behind it.
Lines were cut as part of the restructuring of the railway system and the Sunderland area didn't escape the axe. Tell us about your memories of Wearside before the rail cuts of 1964 by emailing [email protected]
