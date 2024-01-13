'Defeating St Cuthbert's was comparable to Sunderland winning the Cup in 1973'

A former Broadway Junior School footballer has started a search for his team-mates as he counts down to a special anniversary.

It will be 60 years in March since the Broadway team won the Watson Cup against all the odds and Alan Hardy remembers it well.

Alan Hardy during his teaching days in Saudi Arabia.

From complete outsiders to cup winners

He said: "The school opened in 1956 since when its sporting achievements had been .... zero.

The school football team wasn't performing well and Alan said that 'the other schools in the immediate district, playing Broadway was points in the bag'.

But all that changed in 1964.

The Broadway Juniors team which won the Watson Cup 60 years ago.

'The team began to not only win games but, unbelievably, progressed to the final of the Watson Cup.

Their opponents were the super St Cuthbert's team

"In the final, we faced St Cuthbert's School. In sharp contrast, St Cuthbert's had an enviable record of success in sport, especially football.

"Needless to say, the smart money was on them but we beat them 2-0."

Alan likened it to 'Sunderland's victory against Leeds at Wembley nine years later'.

The 60th anniversary of that day will be reached in March and Alan would love to meet up once more with his former team mates.

Alan in 1967 when he played for Bede School.

A look at the team line-up

He provided us with the names of players in the team photo.

Back row left to right are Jimmy Bell, Robert McKenzie, Billy Cruddace, Ian Stewart, Mr F Winters, Anthony Bennett, Jeffrey Cole, Alan himself and Howard Smith.

The Routledge twins are seated either end of the front row but Alan is not sure of their first names.

Others seated are John Rutherford, team captain Peter Dykes, Trevor Gardner holding the ball, and Kevin Curran who scored both the goals in the cup final.