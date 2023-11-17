News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures of young Sunderland footballers in their new kits over the years

Grangetown, Ryhope and Farringdon all lined up

By Chris Cordner
Published 17th Nov 2023, 12:19 GMT

It's a special day when your school team gets a new strip.

Sunderland company StaffPower Group made sure it happened for Peterlee and Horden RFC Under 7’s and Under 8’s, as reported in the Echo.

It got us thinking about all the other great teams which posed in their new strips.

Here's Seaburn Dene, Farringdon, Ryhope and more in Echo archive team photos from the early 2000s.

Back of the net if you share memories of your own school football days.

Kits we loved from the Echo archives. See if yours is among them.

1. Kits from the past

Grangetown Primary football and netball teams posed in their new kit in 2003.

2. Great in Grangetown

Here's the Ryhope Junior School team looking smart in new kit 20 years ago.

3. A Ryhope reminder

The Hylton Rangers squad ready for action in their new kit from 19 years ago.

4. Hylton in 2004

