Nine pictures of young Sunderland footballers in their new kits over the years
Grangetown, Ryhope and Farringdon all lined up
It's a special day when your school team gets a new strip.
Sunderland company StaffPower Group made sure it happened for Peterlee and Horden RFC Under 7’s and Under 8’s, as reported in the Echo.
It got us thinking about all the other great teams which posed in their new strips.
Here's Seaburn Dene, Farringdon, Ryhope and more in Echo archive team photos from the early 2000s.
Back of the net if you share memories of your own school football days.
