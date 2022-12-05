News you can trust since 1873
They all starred in Wearside Nativities but is there someone you know in these scenes from the past?
9 Nativity scenes from Sunderland's past in a Christmas cracker of a reminder

We’ve got wise men, angels, Mary, Joseph and a donkey or two.

By Chris Cordner
5 minutes ago

Who’s ready for a journey down Memory Lane to these Wearside Nativity scenes? Take your seat for scenes from Southwick Primary and Quarry View Infants in 1997 and Town End Farm Primary in 1988.

We’re following that star to St John Bosco School in 1988, Hylton Red House Primary in 1998 and Ryhope Infants in 1985.

Get ready for a Christmas cuteness overload!

1. Barnes Infants

What a lovely reminder of the Barnes Infants School Nativity in 1989. Have you spotted someone you know?

2. Southwick Primary

Three wise men at Southwick Primary School in 1997. Recognise them?

3. Hylton Red House Primary

We are going retro with a rock and roll theme for the Hylton Red House Primary School Nativity in 1998.

4. Christmas Eve at St Gabriel's

The St Gabriel's Church Nativity in Chester Road on December 24, 1991. In the picture were Amy Stronach, Christy Wharton, Hannah Clark, Rachael Amundsen, Laura Campion, Robert McLean, Abigail Bowman and Lesley Harris as Joseph.

