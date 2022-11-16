9 Christmas toys of the past that you loved the most in Sunderland and County Durham - from Teletubbies to Rubik's Cube

We are stocking up on festive photos and asking ‘which toy was the must-have Christmas gift when you were little?’

We all know the feeling. You have made your list for Santa, but what was all the rage at Christmas when you were little?

Was it a doll, bike or maybe building blocks?

We found some of the world’s favourites in these Sunderland Echo archive photos, but how many do you remember?

Have a look and then get in touch to share your own memories.

1. Get in! It's 2014 Lego enthusiasts of all ages were treated to an exhibition of models organised by Northern Brickworks at the Bethany Church at Bede Tower in 2014. Brothers Daniel Cummings, four and Thomas, seven, were in their element playing at this Lego football stadium. Photo: Picture by David Allan Photo Sales

2. Feeling Chipper in 1997 These children were in Joplings where they were collecting Barbie dolls which they won in a Chipper Club competition in 1997. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3. Say eh oh in 1997 Teletubby mania was alive and kicking in 1997. Christine Mussett, of Pennywell, was pictured with her win of a Teletubby at the Sunderland Empire raffle. She was pictured with Sunderland Empire's David Brown. Photo: se Photo Sales

4. A puzzler from 2005 Rubik's Cube has been a mega craze for decades and here are St Mary's RC Primary School pupils Isabelle Jackson, Rebecca Smith and Thomas Harrison with theirs in 2005. Photo: PB Photo Sales