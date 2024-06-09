It was the era of Jive Bunny, Black Box, Madonna and teen nights at Bentleys.
We are talking about the late 1980s when the popular Sunderland nightspot had its own evening which was dedicated to teenagers.
The Scene, as it was known, was packed when the Echo went along in 1989.
Have a look. You might just spot someone you know.
1. Fashionable memories
Taking you back to a night for teenagers at Bentleys, 35 years ago.
2. Seen at Bentleys
A spot of refreshments for these two in 1989.
3. Popping back in time
Tell us if you were part of the Bentleys teen scene 35 years ago.
4. Having a great night
Two more youngsters who were loving the party scene in Sunderland.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.