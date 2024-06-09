Nine pictures from 'The Scene' teen disco night out at Bentleys in Sunderland in 1989

Fizzy drinks, 80s hairstyles and fun with friends

It was the era of Jive Bunny, Black Box, Madonna and teen nights at Bentleys.

We are talking about the late 1980s when the popular Sunderland nightspot had its own evening which was dedicated to teenagers.

The Scene, as it was known, was packed when the Echo went along in 1989.

Have a look. You might just spot someone you know.

Taking you back to a night for teenagers at Bentleys, 35 years ago.

1. Fashionable memories

A spot of refreshments for these two in 1989.

2. Seen at Bentleys

Tell us if you were part of the Bentleys teen scene 35 years ago.

3. Popping back in time

Two more youngsters who were loving the party scene in Sunderland.

4. Having a great night

