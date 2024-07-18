Nine retro end-of-term pictures from Sunderland - school's out for summer

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Jul 2024, 05:55 BST

School’s out for summer! And part of the fun is the last day in the classroom before you break up for the holidays.

These kids had loads of fun on their last days over the years.

We love the Beach Day at New Beginnings Nursery in 2008, pirates at Barmston in 2003 and the production of Oliver at East Herrington Primary in 1996.

But that’s just the start. See what else we have in store by browsing through our Echo archive gallery.

School's out - but only after you browse through these Echo retro scenes.

1. Celebrating in style

Children from Byron Terrace School in Seaham presented an end of term play on mining life in 1982.

2. Remembering the past

More than 60 pupils from East Herrington Primary School took part in the end of term production of Oliver in 1996.

3. Memories glorious memories

Stage stars galore here. It's a scene from Castlegreen School in Castletown. Pupils did a production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 2003.

4. Colourful at Castlegreen School

