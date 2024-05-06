11 great pictures of Derwent Hill, and the best things you remember about Sunderland's outdoor activities centre in the Lake District

Night walks and abseiling down a waterfall
By Chris Cordner
Published 6th May 2024, 17:52 BST
We’ve got 11 reasons why Sunderland people remember Derwent Hill with so much joy.

The Derwent water venue has provided outdoor fun and education for generations of Sunderland children - and still is.

You did all of this

But how many of these did you enjoy on your visit.

Hill climbing just like this student in 1996.

Climbing at Derwent Hill in June 1996.

Gorge walking.

Night rambles with torches. One Echo reader, in 2017, described them as exhausting, scary and loads of fun.

Dancing in the common room to records on a wind-up record player. Just as one person remembered it in a 2017 story.

Derwent Hill where dancing in the dorms was popular.

Abseiling down a waterfall

Joining in with the duties including washing up.

Learning to sail.

Skiing lessons for those of you who went when it snowed - and there were loads of you.

Ready for ski-ing at Derwent Hill in February 1979.

Abseiling down a waterfall. One Sunderland person did and said Derwent Hill was ‘an absolutely fantastic place’.

Views which are breathtaking

Canoeing on one of the weekend courses.

Fun on the water at Derwent Hill 28 years ago.

Having a go on the rope swings.

The views - spectacular ones - of trees, lakes and mountains.

Kayaking.

So much to do at Derwent Hill, as this youngster found out in June 1988.

Derwent Hill is owned and operated by Sunderland City Council and operates throughout the year.

To find out more, visit https://www.derwenthill.co.uk/contact/ And to share your own memories of it, email [email protected]

