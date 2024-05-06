11 great pictures of Derwent Hill, and the best things you remember about Sunderland's outdoor activities centre in the Lake District
We’ve got 11 reasons why Sunderland people remember Derwent Hill with so much joy.
The Derwent water venue has provided outdoor fun and education for generations of Sunderland children - and still is.
You did all of this
But how many of these did you enjoy on your visit.
Hill climbing just like this student in 1996.
Gorge walking.
Night rambles with torches. One Echo reader, in 2017, described them as exhausting, scary and loads of fun.
Dancing in the common room to records on a wind-up record player. Just as one person remembered it in a 2017 story.
Abseiling down a waterfall
Joining in with the duties including washing up.
Learning to sail.
Skiing lessons for those of you who went when it snowed - and there were loads of you.
Views which are breathtaking
Canoeing on one of the weekend courses.
Having a go on the rope swings.
The views - spectacular ones - of trees, lakes and mountains.
Kayaking.
Derwent Hill is owned and operated by Sunderland City Council and operates throughout the year.
To find out more, visit https://www.derwenthill.co.uk/contact/ And to share your own memories of it, email [email protected]
