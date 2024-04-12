It’s a headline-hitting line-up of buildings in Chester Road which made it into the Echo’s news pages.
From an award-winning fish shop to a cafe which was ultra clean, we’ve got it all.
Our gallery spans 26 years in the life of the Sunderland street from 1991 to 2017. See how many faces you recognise from pubs, the post office, newsagents, a church and a hospice charity shop.
1. Check out this set of Chester Road scenes
A busy street with plenty of memories but how many of these stories do you remember?
2. Once upon a time at St Gabriel's
Don't they look great. It's the cast of the St Gabriel's Church Nativity in 1991.
3. Tops at Rumbling Tums
Proprietor Kay Craggs and her daughter Ashleigh Stewart had every reason to smile in Rumbling Tums in December 2008.
The shop had just been chosen as one of the cleanest outlets in Sunderland.
4. Such great service at Kemp's
Meet two super loyal staff members at E.Kemp wool shop, pictured in 2010.
Linda Howe, left, had 24 years service behind her, and Linda Strong had been there for 21 years.
