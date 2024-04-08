On board HMS Ocean in Sunderland: Nine times we photographed people visiting city's adopted ship

Memories from 2003, 2004, 2009, 2012 and 2017

By Chris Cordner
Published 8th Apr 2024, 09:57 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 10:38 BST

Tell us if you remember going aboard Sunderland’s adopted ship HMS Ocean.

If you did, we might just have got you on camera during one of these open day scenes from 2003, 2004, 2009, 2012 and 2017.

Ocean was Sunderland’s adopted warship for more than 20 years and regularly came to Wearside.

She was known as the Mighty O and we want to know if you went on board.

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

Reminding you of days on HMS Ocean during her visits to Sunderland.

1. Sailing back to the days of HMS Ocean

Reminding you of days on HMS Ocean during her visits to Sunderland.

A family visit in 2003. Tell us if you recognise the people pictured.

2. Looking around

A family visit in 2003. Tell us if you recognise the people pictured.

These youngsters were learning more about the ship during an open day in July 2003.

3. Fascinated in 2003

These youngsters were learning more about the ship during an open day in July 2003.

Charlotte Rathbone, 9, raced Marine Paddy McDowell through the scramble net in this photo from 2004.

4. A scramble back to 2004

Charlotte Rathbone, 9, raced Marine Paddy McDowell through the scramble net in this photo from 2004.

