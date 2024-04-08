Tell us if you remember going aboard Sunderland’s adopted ship HMS Ocean.
If you did, we might just have got you on camera during one of these open day scenes from 2003, 2004, 2009, 2012 and 2017.
Ocean was Sunderland’s adopted warship for more than 20 years and regularly came to Wearside.
She was known as the Mighty O and we want to know if you went on board.
Tell us more by emailing [email protected]
