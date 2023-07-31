One photo.

That's all it took to get a fantastic conversation going. And it was a photo of Sunderland from 70 years ago.

We shared it on the Sunderland Echo's specialist nostalgia page on social media, called Wearside Echoes.

It showed Durham Road and some houses which were under construction in 1954.

The photo which got you all talking, showing Durham Road in 1954.

So far, 26,000 people have shown an interest in it and the comments keep flying in.

Let's take a look at what you had to say.

Did it have royal connections?

Alan Smith: I often wonder why they were built in that grand design, I think they were only built in Hylton Castle and Farringdon.

Peter Storey: They are on a major road into Sunderland. Maybe to give a good impression to visitors.

Darrin Forse: Apparently it was for when the Queen visited after her coronation.

The Queen in Sunderland in 1954.

Trisha Bernstein: They still look good 70 years later.

A great bank for sledging

Alyson Coates: Loved going down the bank on our sledges. Happy days wearing old socks as gloves sometimes.

Lesley Sprake: Wow, I have walked through that cut so many times.

David Calvert: A greeting to millions of travellers who passed in and out of our city.

Lee Summerside: Looks like the architect took a lot of inspiration from the Georgian era. Very pretty houses.

Arty Monterea: Wow. I was brought up in Farringdon. It's fantastic memory. Thanks.

Over to you for more memories

