One of the cards signed by parents referred to Tracey as “an amazing lady with a heart of gold” and thanked the dedicated headteacher for the "outstanding" support given to their children.

Tracey, who will leave the school at the end of the academic year, said: “When the parents came across with flowers, gifts and cards I just didn’t expect it. When I read the messages there were few tears in my eyes.

“What I’m going to miss most is the children, their characters, and seeing how they progress and change from when they join us to when they leave.

“I’m also going to miss the amazing staff and parents who’ve always been so supportive.”

Tracey came into teaching as a second career, deciding to retrain after volunteering at her own son’s primary school and “really enjoying the experience”.

After starting her career at Westgate Hill Primary Academy in Newcaslte she then spent the next 24 years working in Sunderand schools including Barmston Village Primary School and Diamond Hall Junior School, before securing her first headship in 2010 at Burnside Academy.

In 2015 Tracey was asked to support Fatfield Academy, which had been judged by Ofsted as requiring improvement, before moving from Burnside to become permanent headteacher in 2017.

Tracey said: “The school was facing a number of challenges and is a much different place now. It has been a real journey of improvement.

“There have been so many changes since I started my teaching career. There were no interactive whiteboards and we used to have these huge old computers.”

Tracey Pizl with some of the cards she received from the children and their parents.

Now part of the Inspire Multi Academy Trust, Fatfield Academy’s journey of improvement to now being judged as a good school by Ofsted has been shared by Tracey's deputy, Nicky Dowdle, who will take up the headship at the school in September.

Mrs Dowdle said: “Tracey has been such an inspiration to us all. The children have always been at the heart of every decision she has made to ensure all the children have a good education and a fun experience at the school.

“She’s going to be really missed by the staff and children alike.”

Headteacher Tracey Pizl with some of the children dressed in Disney fancy dress.

It’s a sentiment share by the children at the school.

Year 6 pupil Emily Burns, 11, said: “Mrs Pizl is the best headteacher. She really helps whenever you have a problem and her door is always open.”

Cole Richardson, 10, said: “I’m going to really miss Mrs Pizl. She has made our Forest School and all the equipment we have has made play times much better.”

Classmate Penny Patterson, 10, added: “Mrs Pizl has made the school a fun place to be.”

Tracey is now planning to enjoy a family holiday in Florida followed by a Christmas trip to New York.

She said: “The main reason I’ve decided to retire is to spend more time with my grandchildren.”