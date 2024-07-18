An ensemble of Sunderland orchestra scenes as we celebrate the Proms
Proms time is here with all its pomp - and we are celebrating with a spotlight on Sunderland’s own classical scene.
We are striking up Echo memories of Sunderland Symphony, Washington School, Houghton, and City of Sunderland Youth orchestras.
There are photos from 2003 to 2020 and they span scenes from Manor Quay to Sunderland Minster, and Mowbray Park to Washington Old Hall.
Make it a great finale by sharing your own recollections.
