Nine pictures of Sunderland bandstands over the years

By Chris Cordner
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 05:38 BST

What could be more summery than a day of listening to big band sounds on the bandstand stage.

We have that and much more in this feast of flashback photos to Mowbray, Barnes and Roker parks in Sunderland.

Roker Park bandstand is back in the news amid reports that plans to repair it will be considered by councillors next month.

But why wait until then to enjoy a whole symphony of memories from the Echo archives.

Enjoy this superb step back in time.

Have a browse through our bandstand scenes and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Your turn to share

An undated Sunderland Echo archive view of the Roker bandstand.

2. Retro in Roker

An undated Sunderland Echo archive view of the Roker bandstand. | se

An illuminated view showing the stunning Roker Park bandstand.

3. All lit up

An illuminated view showing the stunning Roker Park bandstand. | se

The Roker Park bandstand had been due to hold a performance of wartime songs in 2007 but the bad weather meant it had to be cancelled.

4. Waiting in the rain

The Roker Park bandstand had been due to hold a performance of wartime songs in 2007 but the bad weather meant it had to be cancelled. | se

