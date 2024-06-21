Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to repair and restore the Grade II-listed bandstand at Roker Park are due to go before councillors for decision next month.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will discuss an application for the 144-year-old bandstand in Roker Park, which has been closed for safety reasons for several years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a council meeting in March, 2022, council bosses said work on the bandstand was due to be completed within 12 months, however the project has been pushed back due to other park developments.

Bandstand, Roker Park, Sunderland Credit (LDRS)

The local authority said delays were due to works on a new café in the park, which is now in operation, as well as other works to restore the park’s water features including a boating lake.

Regeneration works are part of a wider project to improve facilities at Roker Park, and plans were approved in early 2023 for amphitheatre seating near the bandstand with a view of making it the “beating heart of the park once again”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now a date has been set for Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee to vote on the plans, and formal approval would represent a key step towards the bandstand being opened to the public once again.

Bandstand, Roker Park, Sunderland Credit (LDRS)

According to its official Historic England listing, the bandstand dates from circa 1880 and is recognised for a range of features, including its “corniced base with panelled patterns”, “ornamental railings” and “central cupola raised on pearced iron band with iron cresting”.

However, supporting planning documents submitted to council officials earlier this year noted parts of the structure suffer from corrosion and staining, as well as “signs of rot to the timbers around the [roof] perimeter”.

Proposed works include a range of roof and metalwork repairs, as well as the “full redecoration” of the structure’s central dome or ‘cupola’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Works also include “installing new tiles to cover the bandstand’s existing concrete floor”, which is described in a submitted heritage statement as “stark and inappropriate”.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, in a report published ahead of a decision-making meeting next month, has recommended the bandstand restoration scheme for approval.

Council planners, in the report, stated the bandstand is a “fine example of a Victorian Bandstand influenced by Chinese style garden buildings, but its condition has deteriorated to a point where it is at risk and can no longer be used”.

Those behind the restoration project said repair works are “urgently required to ensure [the bandstand’s] long-term conservation and [to] re-establish its purpose as a focus for events in the park”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report from council planners said the restoration plans would “allow the historic bandstand to be used by the public to enjoy and enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors”.

It was also noted that the works would “improve the tourist potential and encourage visitors to the location and combine with the proposed amphitheatre works at the site”.

The council committee report adds: “The works are considered to be acceptable and the proposals are supported as they deliver essential repair works to an important listed building in a well-informed manner representing good conservation practice and will secure the long-term conservation of a key feature and asset of Roker Park”.

A council consultation is still ongoing and the local authority is awaiting comments from The Gardens Trust and the council’s ecology team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All representations will be reported to a meeting of the Planning and Highways Committee on July 1, 2024, where councillors will vote on the bandstand plans.