A question to the latest Sunderland City Council meeting raised concerns the site is in a “state of disrepair and has had to be cordoned off for public safety”, when it is supposed to be a “stunning centrepiece”.

It comes after in August 2021 it was reported the bandstand had been fenced-off, with warning signs put in place.

Cllr Linda Williams, cabinet member for Vibrant City, speaking at a full council meeting on March 23, provided an update on how issues were identified when maintenance projects were being carried out, leading to further work being needed.

The bandstand in Roker Park, Sunderland, fenced off.

She said: “In undertaking maintenance to the bandstand in 2021 it was identified that substantial repair work was required, particularly to the roof.

“Consequently the decision was taken to incorporate this essential work into a wider repair restoration and conservation project.

“Temporary work was carried out as an interim measure and the area was cordoned off for safety reasons, pending the allocation of the necessary project funding.”

She added they now “anticipate the completion of the project within the next 12 months”.

The question from a member of the public submitted to the meeting stated the bandstand is “supposed to be a stunning centrepiece” for the park and asked for an explanation on why the situation had been allowed to happen.

It was also asked whether the works will impact on “plans to open a cafe in the Roker Park lodge”, to which Cllr Williams responded it will have no bearing on the project.

