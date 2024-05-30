4 . Getting a delivery from the 'pop man'

Villa Pop was once a staple drink in Sunderland, thanks to its long-established bottling plant in Southwick, which is now Clearly Drinks. A highlight of the week would be getting a delivery from the 'pop man' from Sykes' or getting some sarsaparilla Villa pop. Pictured here is worker Martin Fenwick in October 1994 when we ran a story on Villa lemonade being exported to Russia. Although the factory is no longer called Villa, it still produces some flavours: cherry, lemonade and orange. Photo: JPI Media