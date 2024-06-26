Nine great pictures of Sunderland's Bonded Warehouse from 2005 to 2017

By Chris Cordner
Published 26th Jun 2024, 05:14 BST

Let’s head down to the river for a spot of retro lunch at the Bonded Warehouse.

The much-loved former venue closed in 2020 but that doesn’t stop us reminiscing about a place which was well known for its Sunday lunches.

Lots of you will remember the craft beer and live music too.

Re-live it all with this gallery of Sunderland Echo photos showing faces and great times at the spot by the River Wear from 2005 to 2017.

Faces galore for you to recognise in this look back at the venue by the riverside.

1. Brilliant at the Bonded Warehouse

Faces galore for you to recognise in this look back at the venue by the riverside. | se

Photo Sales
What a turnout at the Bonded Warehouse in 2005, when a day of saying thank you was held to volunteers in Sunderland.

2. Superb in 2005

What a turnout at the Bonded Warehouse in 2005, when a day of saying thank you was held to volunteers in Sunderland. | se

Photo Sales
Esther Kwimbu was demonstrating her expert hair plaiting techniques on volunteers in 2005.

3. A day to say thank you

Esther Kwimbu was demonstrating her expert hair plaiting techniques on volunteers in 2005. | se

Photo Sales
A fitness class got plenty of interest at the Bonded Warehouse in June 2007.

4. Shaping up in 2007

A fitness class got plenty of interest at the Bonded Warehouse in June 2007. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesSunderlandNostalgiaRiver Wear

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.