The much-loved former venue closed in 2020 but that doesn’t stop us reminiscing about a place which was well known for its Sunday lunches.
Re-live it all with this gallery of Sunderland Echo photos showing faces and great times at the spot by the River Wear from 2005 to 2017.
1. Brilliant at the Bonded Warehouse
Faces galore for you to recognise in this look back at the venue by the riverside. | se
2. Superb in 2005
What a turnout at the Bonded Warehouse in 2005, when a day of saying thank you was held to volunteers in Sunderland. | se
3. A day to say thank you
Esther Kwimbu was demonstrating her expert hair plaiting techniques on volunteers in 2005. | se
4. Shaping up in 2007
A fitness class got plenty of interest at the Bonded Warehouse in June 2007. | se
