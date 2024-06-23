Remembering The Flying Scotsman's visits to Sunderland in the 1960s
What sight that must have been.
The Flying Scotsman was a sight to behold and it was in the public spotlight whenever it came to Sunderland.
Let’s have a look at memories from 1964, 1968 and 1969.
It was 60 years ago when it made its first trip to Wearside in 25 years.
First pictured in 1964
The Flying Scotsman pulled half a dozen Pullman coaches to Edinburgh when she arrived in 1964.
On the footplate was Alan Pegler, the Nottinghamshire businessman who bought the engine from British Railways a year earlier to save it from the scrapheap.
Train spotting youngsters bought tickets to watch it go by.
Back in 1968
The Echo was there to capture the locomotive at Monkwearmouth Station in 1968.
A battery of cameras was there for the fleeting visit by the famous locomotive as she steamed into Monkwearmouth.
The gleaming engine, pulling a number of coaches, and belching smoke, steamed slowly through to allow train spotters and railway workers to have a good look.
To Scotland and back
The engine was making a private excursion from Darlington to Inverkeithing, Fife that year.
It was due to pass through Durham on the return journey. Here, the famous engine is seen passing through Monkwearmouth Station on the north bound trip.
Once more in 1969
Our photographers were there once more in August 1969 when the locomotive was at Sunderland station.
We got view of the passengers, spectators on the platform and guards.
Tell us if you were there
This year marks 90 years since the Flying Scotsman became the first authenticated steam engine to reach 100mph.
Tell us if you were there for one of the historic visits to Sunderland. Email [email protected]
