Remembering The Flying Scotsman's visits to Sunderland in the 1960s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A national icon pictured on Wearside

What sight that must have been.

The Flying Scotsman was a sight to behold and it was in the public spotlight whenever it came to Sunderland.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The golden age of steam captured in one great view from Sunderland's past. | se

Let’s have a look at memories from 1964, 1968 and 1969.

It was 60 years ago when it made its first trip to Wearside in 25 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First pictured in 1964

The Flying Scotsman pulled half a dozen Pullman coaches to Edinburgh when she arrived in 1964.

On the footplate was Alan Pegler, the Nottinghamshire businessman who bought the engine from British Railways a year earlier to save it from the scrapheap.

Train spotting youngsters bought tickets to watch it go by.

Wonderful memories from Wearside in 1964. | se

Back in 1968

The Echo was there to capture the locomotive at Monkwearmouth Station in 1968.

A battery of cameras was there for the fleeting visit by the famous locomotive as she steamed into Monkwearmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More The golden age of the train in Sunderland, and the huge rail cutbacks of 1964

The gleaming engine, pulling a number of coaches, and belching smoke, steamed slowly through to allow train spotters and railway workers to have a good look.

To Scotland and back

A fleeting visit to Wearside in 1968. | se

The engine was making a private excursion from Darlington to Inverkeithing, Fife that year.

It was due to pass through Durham on the return journey. Here, the famous engine is seen passing through Monkwearmouth Station on the north bound trip.

Once more in 1969

Our photographers were there once more in August 1969 when the locomotive was at Sunderland station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the platform as the Flying Scotsman passes by. | se

We got view of the passengers, spectators on the platform and guards.

Passengers take a look as they pass through Sunderland in 1969. | se

Tell us if you were there

This year marks 90 years since the Flying Scotsman became the first authenticated steam engine to reach 100mph.