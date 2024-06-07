50 years on and still friends - the Pennywell pupils who still meet half a century after they went to school in Sunderland
These Sunderland ex-pupils might just be the best in the country for keeping in touch with their classmates.
After all, they are still doing it 50 years after they said goodbye to the classrooms at Pennywell Comprehensive.
Still going strong after 50 years
Their next reunion is on June 28 in The Chesters pub and it is free to join. The fun starts at 7pm.
To make their story even more impressive, the former school pals have held a reunion pretty much every year since each of them finished at Pennywell Comprehensive School in 1974.
They travel from as far as Canada
Up to 50 of them - who were pupils from 1969 to 1974 - have been coming along to each catch-up. Some travel from as far as Canada.
This year, the get-together promises to be even more special as they celebrate 50 years since they left school.
One of the organisers is Ian Howard who said: “It is quite remarkable and it shows what the community was like at Pennywell Comprehensive.
Up to 50 former pupils a time
“The numbers who come along can be anywhere from 30 to 50 and there is a core of 20 who keep in touch with each other.”
The yearly events have included karaoke in the past but it’s mostly about catching up on school day memories.
The Gunners Club, Willow Pond and other venues have hosted the reunions over the decades but now it’s The Chesters which seems to be a popular base for the classmates.
How to find out more
Ian added: “I don’t think there can be many school reunions which have lasted for such a long time.
“We are hoping to get one or two of the old teachers along there this time.”
To find out more, visit the Facebook page called Pennywell Comprehensive School Friends which can be found here.
