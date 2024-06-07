Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘I don’t think there can be many school reunions which have lasted for such a long time’

These Sunderland ex-pupils might just be the best in the country for keeping in touch with their classmates.

After all, they are still doing it 50 years after they said goodbye to the classrooms at Pennywell Comprehensive.

Former Pennywell School pupils Ian Howard and Elaine Young are holding a 50th anniversary reunion of their schooldays at Chesters pub.

Still going strong after 50 years

Their next reunion is on June 28 in The Chesters pub and it is free to join. The fun starts at 7pm.

To make their story even more impressive, the former school pals have held a reunion pretty much every year since each of them finished at Pennywell Comprehensive School in 1974.

Some of the former Pennywell pupils at one of their reunions which are still going strong after 50 years.

They travel from as far as Canada

Up to 50 of them - who were pupils from 1969 to 1974 - have been coming along to each catch-up. Some travel from as far as Canada.

This year, the get-together promises to be even more special as they celebrate 50 years since they left school.

The pupils of Pennywell Comprehensive School who will reunite once more later this month.

One of the organisers is Ian Howard who said: “It is quite remarkable and it shows what the community was like at Pennywell Comprehensive.

Up to 50 former pupils a time

“The numbers who come along can be anywhere from 30 to 50 and there is a core of 20 who keep in touch with each other.”

Classroom memories from Pennywell Comprehensive School.

The yearly events have included karaoke in the past but it’s mostly about catching up on school day memories.

The Gunners Club, Willow Pond and other venues have hosted the reunions over the decades but now it’s The Chesters which seems to be a popular base for the classmates.

Another great photo from the Pennywell School days.

How to find out more

Ian added: “I don’t think there can be many school reunions which have lasted for such a long time.

“We are hoping to get one or two of the old teachers along there this time.”