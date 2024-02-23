News you can trust since 1873
Nine Sunderland shops, schools and factories pictured on their final day before closing forever

Saying goodbye to Greenwells Dry Dock and Arc International

By Chris Cordner
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 14:20 GMT

These bygone buildings all got the Sunderland Echo's attention on their last ever day of opening.

Whether it was Greenwells dry dock, the last day of glass production at Arc International, or the gates being closed for good at St Hilda's RC School in Southwick, we got it all on camera.

Here are those moments once more thanks to the Echo archives.

Nine Sunderland eras coming to a close - from schools to stores, all pictured on their last day.

1. One final look

These Sunderland men left Greenwells Dry Dock for the last time in 1975. The dock shut forever in April 1976.

2. Last time at Greenwells

The shelves were empty by the time this photo was taken on the last day of the Kwik Save store in Park Lane in September 2003.

3. Last day of Kwik Save

Year 6 pupils close the gates for the last time at St Hilda's RC School, Southwick in July 2004.

4. Last time at St Hilda's

