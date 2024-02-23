These bygone buildings all got the Sunderland Echo's attention on their last ever day of opening.
Whether it was Greenwells dry dock, the last day of glass production at Arc International, or the gates being closed for good at St Hilda's RC School in Southwick, we got it all on camera.
1. One final look
Nine Sunderland eras coming to a close - from schools to stores, all pictured on their last day.
2. Last time at Greenwells
These Sunderland men left Greenwells Dry Dock for the last time in 1975.
The dock shut forever in April 1976.
3. Last day of Kwik Save
The shelves were empty by the time this photo was taken on the last day of the Kwik Save store in Park Lane in September 2003.
4. Last time at St Hilda's
Year 6 pupils close the gates for the last time at St Hilda's RC School, Southwick in July 2004.