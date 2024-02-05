Sunderland's trams making their last journey 70 years ago this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Trams were once a part of every day Sunderland life but all that changed 70 years ago this year.

The last electric trams of Wearside made their final journeys in 1954 and the historic final journeys were caught on camera by the Echo.

An era which began in 1900

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have a look at our film tribute to a service which had first begun in 1900.

An Echo archive scene of the town's trams.

The first electric tram service began then and replaced the horse drawn service which had run since 1879.

Soon, the electric versions were taking people around town. To Sunday church services, maybe home from a day's shopping on a freezing winter's day.

Dykelands to Durham Road

Overhead tram lines in Villette Road in this Echo archive image.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have reminders of the last tram from Southwick to Grangetown and the last one for Seaburn going past the Town Hall in a grand 1954 procession.

Massive crowds for the last tram to Seaburn in a grand procession which included a brass band.

Once the service was disused, workers dug up the tracks and the Echo was there to see the work in progress in Borough Road, and outside the Palatine.

The memories live on

The last lines were dug up 65 years ago. An era had come to an end.