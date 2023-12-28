When Sunderland had jobs on offer - as long as you jumped 180ft

Money in your pocket - if you were willing to do this

Wanted: Sunderland people to plunge 180ft and get paid for it.

It might have been 30 years ago but that was one of the 1994 stories which probably still ring bells with Sunderland people.

It was also the year when Curly Watts visited Wearside and when the old Binns store was about to get a new use.

Let's find out more about life in 1994.

It took a lot of nerve

Daredevils on the dole were invited to drop in for an interview with a difference in 1994.

Bungee boss Michael Blakey, who launched an unusual job offer in 1994.

Adventure club boss Michael Blakey wanted to rope in young men and women to be professional bungee-jumpers.

The 27-year-old ex-paratrooper, from Southwick, ran the Adrenalin Fun Club. Its members specialised in stunts, including leaping from cranes with cords tied around their ankles.

The six successful candidates, who would supervise participants, needed a head for heights.

Bungee jumpers dropped from 180ft but Michael hoped to boost that to a death-defying 300ft.

Tell us if you applied for a job.

Curly checked the Holmeside store out

Curly Watts checked out the opposition in Sunderland that year.

Kevin Kennedy, alias Curly Watts from Coronation Street with Job Lot manageress Angela Callaghan in 1994.

Kevin Kennedy, who plays the lovelorn Bettabuys store manager in Coronation Street, paid a flying visit to Job Lot in Holmeside.

He reminisced on a previous visit to Wearside.

Kevin spent a week in Sunderland several years ago when he appeared at the Empire in No Sex Please, We’re British.

He had fond memories of a trip to Marsden Grotto and the theatre.

A new £5million arts centre

Work started on Sunderland’s new £5 million arts centre and library on the site of the former Binns store in Fawcett Street.

Fawcett Street as it looked in 1974, with Binns on both sides of the road in this photo.

The library was due to move from its home in Borough Road to the second floor of the new centre.

It would be 80 per cent bigger, and £300,000 was planned to be spent on new books.

The top floor was proposed to be a state-of-the art gallery and arts centre with moveable walls and special atmospheric controls to preserve valuable paintings.

A scheme that Sunderland could be proud of

Coun Les Scott, chairman of the city council’s management committee, said: “This is one of the most innovative schemes for many a year, and a good, solid investment.

“It will last us well into the 21st century and will be a facility that the people of Sunderland can be proud of.”

It's year memories that we want, of life in Sunderland 30 years ago.

Tell us about the places you worked at. The pubs you loved. The restaurants you preferred and the clubs you visited.