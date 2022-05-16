It was 1994 and we have 10 photos from the Sunderland Echo archives to help you relive life in the area at the time.

Did you see Kevin Kennedy, who played Curly Watts, when he visited Holmeside?

Or maybe you recognise some of the people in the Ryhope Colliery Band or the Hylton Red House dance group.

The only way to find out is by joining us for a trip back in time.

1. Taking stock at Job Lot Kevin Kennedy, alias Curly Watts from Coronation Street with Job Lot manageress Angela Callaghan, in 1994. Did you see him in Holmeside? Photo: se Photo Sales

2. Marching back to 1994 Ryhope Colliery Band leads the parade at the community carnival 28 years ago. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3. So artistic at Hylton Castle Pupils of Sunderland's Castle View Shool practise for the Japanese Festival at Hylton Castle. Did you take part? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

4. In fine voice Sunderland North Junior Choir singing at the City Challenge Jobs and Training Fair in 1994. Were you a part of the choir? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales