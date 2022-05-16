Loading...
Was it really 28 years ago? Yes it was and here are 10 reminders for you to enjoy.
It was the year when a Coronation Street star came to town and enchanting Japanese dance was held at Hylton Castle.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 16th May 2022, 3:23 pm

It was 1994 and we have 10 photos from the Sunderland Echo archives to help you relive life in the area at the time.

Did you see Kevin Kennedy, who played Curly Watts, when he visited Holmeside?

Or maybe you recognise some of the people in the Ryhope Colliery Band or the Hylton Red House dance group.

The only way to find out is by joining us for a trip back in time.

1. Taking stock at Job Lot

Kevin Kennedy, alias Curly Watts from Coronation Street with Job Lot manageress Angela Callaghan, in 1994. Did you see him in Holmeside?

2. Marching back to 1994

Ryhope Colliery Band leads the parade at the community carnival 28 years ago.

3. So artistic at Hylton Castle

Pupils of Sunderland's Castle View Shool practise for the Japanese Festival at Hylton Castle. Did you take part?

4. In fine voice

Sunderland North Junior Choir singing at the City Challenge Jobs and Training Fair in 1994. Were you a part of the choir?

