Nine VIPs we welcomed to Sunderland's shops - from agony aunts to sports heroes

Shot putter, soap star, science expert: We've got the lot

By Chris Cordner
Published 29th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

We've welcomed plenty of VIP visitors over the years.

Lots of them took the time to open shops, pubs, leisure centres, university buildings and here are some of them. But which did you get to meet.

Was it Lord Winston in 2011, Colin Jackson in 2015, or maybe Geoff Capes in 1985.

We've said hello to soap stars Kevin Kennedy and Shaun Williamson and here they are once again, thanks to these photos from the Echo archives.

Agony aunts, soap stars, sports heroes. We've welcomed them all.

1. The VIPs who cut the ribbon

Agony aunts, soap stars, sports heroes. We've welcomed them all.

Former European Shot Putt Champion Geoff Capes at Josephs toy shop in 1981.

2. Geoff putts in a shift

Former European Shot Putt Champion Geoff Capes at Josephs toy shop in 1981.

SAFC hero Marco Gabbiadini cut the ribbon to officially open the Lindon House furniture store in 1988.

3. Marco does the honours

SAFC hero Marco Gabbiadini cut the ribbon to officially open the Lindon House furniture store in 1988.

Kevin Kennedy, alias Curly Watts from Coronation Street with Job Lot manageress Angela Callaghan, Holmeside, in 1994.

4. Curly came to Holmeside

Kevin Kennedy, alias Curly Watts from Coronation Street with Job Lot manageress Angela Callaghan, Holmeside, in 1994.

