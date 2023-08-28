We've welcomed plenty of VIP visitors over the years.

Lots of them took the time to open shops, pubs, leisure centres, university buildings and here are some of them. But which did you get to meet.

Was it Lord Winston in 2011, Colin Jackson in 2015, or maybe Geoff Capes in 1985.

We've said hello to soap stars Kevin Kennedy and Shaun Williamson and here they are once again, thanks to these photos from the Echo archives.

1 . The VIPs who cut the ribbon Agony aunts, soap stars, sports heroes. We've welcomed them all. Photo Sales

2 . Geoff putts in a shift Former European Shot Putt Champion Geoff Capes at Josephs toy shop in 1981. Photo Sales

3 . Marco does the honours SAFC hero Marco Gabbiadini cut the ribbon to officially open the Lindon House furniture store in 1988. Photo Sales