You had some great nights in the Alexandra in the past.

And here is your chance to relive them with the help of these photos from the Sunderland Echo archives.

The Grangetown pub was the setting for everything from reunion nights for Dewhirst staff, to talent shows.

We even caught up with the Crafty Cockney Eric Bristow when the darts star came to Sunderland.

Enjoy the memories.

Alexandra memories Plenty of faces for you to recognise here.

Taking aim in 1992 Eric Bristow was a VIP visitor to the pub in 1992. Also pictured were local darts players, Brian Carr, John Stubbs, Simon Newton and Chris McKibbon.

Happy times in 1995 Tom Lewis and Brian Chapman were pictured in the Alexandra in 1995.

Ready to go on stage Some of the contestants who took part in a talent show at the pub in 1995.