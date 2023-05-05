News you can trust since 1873
See how many of these Queen Alexandra Road scenes you remember.

Nine pictures from Queen Alexandra Road - the Sunderland street with royal connections

Here’s another of our journeys down a Sunderland street in true retro style.

By Chris Cordner
Published 5th May 2023, 04:55 BST

This time, we are spanning the years in Queen Alexandra Road with a look back at a 1946 visit by Princess Elizabeth, artistic pupils from Southmoor School in 2013, and a pub which was outstanding in a national competition in 2004.

There’s much more besides so feast your eyes on storm damage in 1983, and a store which was ranked one of the best in the country in 2013.

Nurses formed a guard of honour for Princess Elizabeth when she officially opened Sunderland Eye Infirmary's Queen Alexandra Road site in 1946.

1. Smiles from 1946

An ivy covered house at the junction of the Craiglands and Queen Alexandra Road in 1953.

2. Into the 50s

A tractor helps to pull branches from a storm damaged tree in Queen Alexandra Road in 1983.

3. Aftermath of the storms

Consultant surgeon Robert Allchin on the receiving end of 'duck the doctor' at the Eye Infirmary in 1986.

4. npse-02-05-23-retroalex-NEPupload

