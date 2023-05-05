Nine pictures from Queen Alexandra Road - the Sunderland street with royal connections
Here’s another of our journeys down a Sunderland street in true retro style.
This time, we are spanning the years in Queen Alexandra Road with a look back at a 1946 visit by Princess Elizabeth, artistic pupils from Southmoor School in 2013, and a pub which was outstanding in a national competition in 2004.
There’s much more besides so feast your eyes on storm damage in 1983, and a store which was ranked one of the best in the country in 2013.
Page 1 of 3