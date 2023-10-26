News you can trust since 1873
Nine I'm A Celebrity stars seen in Sunderland as 2023 edition due to hit screens

Tony Blackburn, Kerry Katona, Eric Bristow: We welcomed them all

By Chris Cordner
Published 26th Oct 2023, 16:18 BST

It's almost time to head back to the jungle.

But not before we have a look at some of the I'm A Celebrity contestants we've seen in Sunderland in years gone by.

The hit show returns to our screens in November and it means more stars facing Bushtucker Trials.

Who remembers when Eric Bristow, Jimmy White, Kerry Katona and Tony Blackburn came to Wearside. Here are those scenes once more.

And if you want more coverage of I'm A Celebrity, why not visit our dedicated page on the Sunderland Echo website.

Tell us who your favourite contestant has been through the years., Email chris.cordner@nationalworld.com

Tony Blackburn was a visitor to Milburns bakery in Sunderland in 1973. He won the first ever series of I'm A Celebrity.

Chris Moyles at the Radio 1 Big Weekend in Sunderland in 2005. Chris was in last year's I'm A Celebrity show.

These Echo competition winners got to meet Jimmy White at Riley's Club in 2006. He starred in season 9 of I'm A Celebrity.

