Nine I'm A Celebrity stars seen in Sunderland as 2023 edition due to hit screens
Tony Blackburn, Kerry Katona, Eric Bristow: We welcomed them all
It's almost time to head back to the jungle.
But not before we have a look at some of the I'm A Celebrity contestants we've seen in Sunderland in years gone by.
The hit show returns to our screens in November and it means more stars facing Bushtucker Trials.
Who remembers when Eric Bristow, Jimmy White, Kerry Katona and Tony Blackburn came to Wearside. Here are those scenes once more.
And if you want more coverage of I'm A Celebrity, why not visit our dedicated page on the Sunderland Echo website.
1 / 3