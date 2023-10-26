Nine I'm A Celebrity stars seen in Sunderland as 2023 edition due to hit screens

Tony Blackburn, Kerry Katona, Eric Bristow: We welcomed them all

It's almost time to head back to the jungle.

But not before we have a look at some of the I'm A Celebrity contestants we've seen in Sunderland in years gone by.

The hit show returns to our screens in November and it means more stars facing Bushtucker Trials.

Who remembers when Eric Bristow, Jimmy White, Kerry Katona and Tony Blackburn came to Wearside. Here are those scenes once more.

Tony Blackburn was a visitor to Milburns bakery in Sunderland in 1973. He won the first ever series of I'm A Celebrity.

Chris Moyles at the Radio 1 Big Weekend in Sunderland in 2005. Chris was in last year's I'm A Celebrity show.