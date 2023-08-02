Nine Sunderland food challenges over the years, from crickets to chillis

We're cooking up memories of the weird and wonderful eating challenges you have tried.
If you tucked into a grasshopper in 2010, pouched a pile of pies in 2003 or scoffed 6 hot dogs and a pound of chips in 2013, this is the retro feature for you.
Tuck in and savour the Echo archive memories once more.
1. The eating challenges which you bravely tackled in years gone by.
The eating challenges which you bravely tackled in years gone by.
2. They're off....students, from left; Liam Bell 22, Adam Gawne 23, and Andy Leadbitter 24, take part in the Spam eating contest at Sunderland University in 2011.
They're off....students, from left; Liam Bell 22, Adam Gawne 23, and Andy Leadbitter 24, take part in the Spam eating contest at Sunderland University in 2011.
3. The Barnes Court Nursing Home open day included their own version of a bush tucker trial in 2010. Rachel Phillips is being persuaded to eat a grasshopper.
The Barnes Court Nursing Home open day included their own version of a bush tucker trial in 2010.
Rachel Phillips is being persuaded to eat a grasshopper.
4. Staff at Asda in Grangetown did their best to scoff through a pile of pies in a competition in 2003.
Staff at Asda in Grangetown did their best to scoff through a pile of pies in a competition in 2003.