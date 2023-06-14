On film at Dewhirsts: When a film crew came to Leechmere
Dewhirsts - the factory where you had worked, had fun and appeared on camera.
Workers at the Leechmere site became film 'stars' in 1997 when crews captured every moment of their working day.
The cameras rolled as you had your dinner
They were pictured outside the factory, on the shop floor and even in the canteen.
They were followed as they clocked on and as they chatted with pals.
The Echo was there to get its own reminder of a unique day in the life of the factory.
Sites across Wearside
Happy days and the clothing firm also had plants at Pennywell, Peterlee and Hendon.
