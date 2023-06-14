News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims

On film at Dewhirsts: When a film crew came to Leechmere

By Chris Cordner
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:28 BST- 1 min read

Dewhirsts - the factory where you had worked, had fun and appeared on camera.

Filmed as they arrived for work.Filmed as they arrived for work.
Filmed as they arrived for work.

Workers at the Leechmere site became film 'stars' in 1997 when crews captured every moment of their working day.

Most Popular

The cameras rolled as you had your dinner

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They were pictured outside the factory, on the shop floor and even in the canteen.

They were followed as they clocked on and as they chatted with pals.

Taking a break in the canteen.Taking a break in the canteen.
Taking a break in the canteen.

The Echo was there to get its own reminder of a unique day in the life of the factory.

Sites across Wearside

Happy days and the clothing firm also had plants at Pennywell, Peterlee and Hendon.

Pals on the shop floor at Dewhirst in 1997.Pals on the shop floor at Dewhirst in 1997.
Pals on the shop floor at Dewhirst in 1997.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was in 2002 when 390 workers were told the Leechmere site was closing.

But we're sure you will have memories of it. Email [email protected].

Related topics:Sunderland Echo