The day these Pennywell buildings were demolished - from Sunderlnad's Dewhirst factory to The Eagle
Pennywell has seen many changes over the years and we have found some of them in the Sunderland Echo archives.
If you worked at Dewhirsts, enjoyed a pint in the Eagle with pals, lived in Pickhurst Road or Palmerston Road, or went to Pennywell School, this is the place to be.
Each of these photos shows a Pennywell demolition scene.
Have a look. Is your former house in one of our Sunderland Echo archive pictures? Do you want one more look at the school where you once studied?
We hope that, once you have watched our video, you will get in touch with either your memories, or possibly suggestions on the next segment of Sunderland's past we can put in a picture tribute on film.
It could be a factory, pub, social club or an event which you loved and would like to re-live.
Share your thoughts by emailing [email protected]