11 pictures spanning 90 years of life in Dykelands Road

Dykelands Road: 90 years of the street's history in these 11 Sunderland Echo photos

If a street could tell a story, Dykelands Road in Sunderland would have quite the tale to tell.

It was the place where a drill hall was built to train people in anti-aircraft skills in the Second World War years.

The same street played host to Green Goddesses during the firefighters strike of 1977.

And later still, it has coped with torrential rain and storms in 2005.

That's just for starters. Have a browse through our Echo archive pictures to find out more.

Here is the road as it looked during construction work in 1936.

2 . Here is the road as it looked during construction work in 1936. Here is the road as it looked during construction work in 1936. Photo Sales

3 . A busy scene as workmen continue the construction programme on Dykelands Road in 1936. A busy scene as workmen continue the construction programme on Dykelands Road in 1936. Photo Sales

4 . The building of the anti-aircraft drill hall in Dykelands Road in 1938. The building of the anti-aircraft drill hall in Dykelands Road in 1938. Photo Sales

