11 pictures spanning 90 years of life in Dykelands Road
Dykelands Road: 90 years of the street's history in these 11 Sunderland Echo photos
If a street could tell a story, Dykelands Road in Sunderland would have quite the tale to tell.
It was the place where a drill hall was built to train people in anti-aircraft skills in the Second World War years.
The same street played host to Green Goddesses during the firefighters strike of 1977.
And later still, it has coped with torrential rain and storms in 2005.
That's just for starters. Have a browse through our Echo archive pictures to find out more.
