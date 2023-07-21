News you can trust since 1873
11 pictures spanning 90 years of life in Dykelands Road

Dykelands Road: 90 years of the street's history in these 11 Sunderland Echo photos

By Chris Cordner
Published 21st Jul 2023, 04:50 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 14:50 BST

If a street could tell a story, Dykelands Road in Sunderland would have quite the tale to tell.

It was the place where a drill hall was built to train people in anti-aircraft skills in the Second World War years.

The same street played host to Green Goddesses during the firefighters strike of 1977.

And later still, it has coped with torrential rain and storms in 2005.

That's just for starters. Have a browse through our Echo archive pictures to find out more.

From construction in the 30s, to Green Goddesses in the 1970s and scenes from the 2000s. This is Dykelands Road in 11 archive views.

From construction in the 30s, to Green Goddesses in the 1970s and scenes from the 2000s. This is Dykelands Road in 11 archive views.

From construction in the 30s, to Green Goddesses in the 1970s and scenes from the 2000s. This is Dykelands Road in 11 archive views.

Here is the road as it looked during construction work in 1936.

Here is the road as it looked during construction work in 1936.

Here is the road as it looked during construction work in 1936.

A busy scene as workmen continue the construction programme on Dykelands Road in 1936.

A busy scene as workmen continue the construction programme on Dykelands Road in 1936.

A busy scene as workmen continue the construction programme on Dykelands Road in 1936.

The building of the anti-aircraft drill hall in Dykelands Road in 1938.

The building of the anti-aircraft drill hall in Dykelands Road in 1938.

The building of the anti-aircraft drill hall in Dykelands Road in 1938.

