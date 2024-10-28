Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He was the star who provided the pre-match entertainment when Sunderland won the FA Cup - but he was just as big a hit when he came to Wearside.

Frankie Vaughan was pictured in October 1970 when he was the star guest at a fashion show at the Seaburn Hotel.

Frankie meets his Wearside fans

He was happy to pose for this photo with two young fans who were at the hotel at the time. Tell us if you recognise them.

Star guest Frankie Vaughan signed his autograph for these young fans at the Seaburn Hotel in October 1970. | se

The fashion show certainly got plenty of attention back then. The Mayor and Mayoress W Stephenson were pictured with the models in another Echo archive scene.

He did great work for boys clubs

The fashion show models in their outfits for the Seaburn Hotel exhibition in October 1970. | se

And here’s Frankie with the models as they took a stroll along the beach.

One of Britain's leading entertainers, singer actor Frankie Vaughan, taking a stroll on the beach at Seaburn with some of the models who took part in a fashion show at Seaburn Hotel. | se

The fashion show was organised by Durham County Association of Boys' Clubs to raise money during the National Club Week.

Frankie had a great interest in Boys’ Clubs and did a great deal of fundraising for them. across the country.

Mr Moonlight was a Wearside favourite

Whenever he was on Wearside, he always had time for Lambton Street Boys Club, and visited whenever he could. The man known as Mr Moonlight will always be remembered for his links to Wearside.

Thousands of Sunderland fans sang along to his pre-match entertainment at the 1973 FA Cup Final.

Tell us if you got to meet him. Email [email protected]