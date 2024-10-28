Give me the memories: Frankie Vaughan pictured on a visit to Sunderland
Frankie Vaughan was pictured in October 1970 when he was the star guest at a fashion show at the Seaburn Hotel.
Frankie meets his Wearside fans
He was happy to pose for this photo with two young fans who were at the hotel at the time. Tell us if you recognise them.
The fashion show certainly got plenty of attention back then. The Mayor and Mayoress W Stephenson were pictured with the models in another Echo archive scene.
He did great work for boys clubs
And here’s Frankie with the models as they took a stroll along the beach.
The fashion show was organised by Durham County Association of Boys' Clubs to raise money during the National Club Week.
Frankie had a great interest in Boys’ Clubs and did a great deal of fundraising for them. across the country.
Mr Moonlight was a Wearside favourite
Whenever he was on Wearside, he always had time for Lambton Street Boys Club, and visited whenever he could. The man known as Mr Moonlight will always be remembered for his links to Wearside.
Thousands of Sunderland fans sang along to his pre-match entertainment at the 1973 FA Cup Final.
