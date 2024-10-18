The last pit ponies of Wearmouth Colliery, and the end of an era in Sunderland in 1970

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Oct 2024, 10:49 GMT
The era of pit ponies in Sunderland finally came to an end on this day 54 years ago.

Two loyal animals finished their final shift at Wearmouth Colliery on October 16, 1970 and prepared to settle down to a well deserved retirement.

Happy and Andy earned their rest

This photo showed Cyril Stevenson (left) with pit pony Happy and Frank Varty on the right with Andy.

Cyril Stevenson (left) with Happy and Frank Varty on the right with Andy - two pit ponies who retired in 1970.
Cyril Stevenson (left) with Happy and Frank Varty on the right with Andy - two pit ponies who retired in 1970. | se

To give you more of an insight into the world of these animals, here is an Echo photo from 1947.

Before they were sent to their jobs at the coal face, the ponies were schooled in the hazards of the pit by men who knew the workings from A to Z.

Training a pit pony at Ryhope in May 1947.
Training a pit pony at Ryhope in May 1947. | se

Hard work - often for years

Once underground, horse keepers known as ostlers gave the animals every care and attention as they performed their arduous work week after week, frequently for many years.

An Echo story at the time said: “Hard work is the lot of the pit pony, whether he be used for ''putting'' or ''driving'' but at the first sign that he is ''off colour'' he is rested.

Tell us more

Wearmouth Colliery in April 1958.
Wearmouth Colliery in April 1958. | se

“Should he fail to respond to treatment within two or three days he is brought to the surface and accommodated in sick quarters on the farm, which is part of the colliery undertaking where he receives skilled attention from a veterinary surgeon.” Tell us if you remember the days of the pit ponies on Wearside.

Email [email protected]

