The last pit ponies of Wearmouth Colliery, and the end of an era in Sunderland in 1970
Two loyal animals finished their final shift at Wearmouth Colliery on October 16, 1970 and prepared to settle down to a well deserved retirement.
Happy and Andy earned their rest
This photo showed Cyril Stevenson (left) with pit pony Happy and Frank Varty on the right with Andy.
To give you more of an insight into the world of these animals, here is an Echo photo from 1947.
Before they were sent to their jobs at the coal face, the ponies were schooled in the hazards of the pit by men who knew the workings from A to Z.
Hard work - often for years
Once underground, horse keepers known as ostlers gave the animals every care and attention as they performed their arduous work week after week, frequently for many years.
An Echo story at the time said: “Hard work is the lot of the pit pony, whether he be used for ''putting'' or ''driving'' but at the first sign that he is ''off colour'' he is rested.
"Should he fail to respond to treatment within two or three days he is brought to the surface and accommodated in sick quarters on the farm, which is part of the colliery undertaking where he receives skilled attention from a veterinary surgeon."
